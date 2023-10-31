Temperature Tumble Underway, Just in Time for Halloween

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big temperature tumble is underway, in the wake of a strong Autumn cold front. Unfortunately, not much rain, with the front, but a very noticeable Chill down, just in time for Halloween to finish October and to start November. Thirty degrees colder Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, compared to the 80s of Monday and over the weekend. Trick or Treaters Tuesday night will have temperatures falling through the eerily chilly 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

It will remain chilly and breezy and overnight lows will turn colder through the midweek. Morning lows at or below freezing Wednesday and Thursday night. Temperatures will turn milder for the upcoming weekend. Sunday morning marks the time change, as we “Fall Back” 1 hour, as Standard Time resumes.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, passing showers. Lows cooling to the 40s. Upper 30s for Valley.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, much cooler with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures falling to the 40s for Trick-or-Treating. Overnights lows in the colder upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Sunny and more seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.

