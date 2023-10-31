Talking with a Staunton paranormal investigator

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Starting with a love of history, Marty Seibel soon found a love of travel and investigating haunted locations.

“I remember years ago watching television shows that showed really cool historical places, and the fact that they were haunted made it even more interesting to me.” Seibel said. “Going to those places was something I always wanted to do.”

Seibel founded his own paranormal team, Black Raven Paranormal, and began visiting reportedly haunted places and gathering evidence of paranormal phenomena. Based in Staunton, Seibel also runs the Ghosts of Staunton walking tours, which gives people a chance to learn more about the history of Staunton, and some of its ghost stories.

“I started out alone investigating these places, but eventually I got my girlfriend, Lisa, to go with me.” Seibel said.

With the popularity of ghost shows this time of the year, Seibel said he wants people to remember that there is real history in a lot of ghost stories, and that you never know what you’re going to find.

“Through doing this, I’ve heard stories about the town I live in, people’s own experiences, and it’s all very interesting to me.” Seibel said.

To learn more about Seibel and Black Raven Paranormal, or about the Ghosts of Staunton tours, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

When asked whether he believed Staunton was haunted, Seibel answered very quickly with “Yes, it’s very haunted.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.