Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Summer temperatures retreat, get ready for the big chill

Spotty showers end, cold air expands
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. A few morning sprinkles will exit the region later this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. Conditions are expected to be 30 degrees cooler than yesterday’s 80s. This cooler than normal pattern will stay in place the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we’ll see conditions warming by the late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

Temperature Tumble Underway, Just in Time for Halloween
Halloween cold front
Drastic temperature drop
Tracking Halloween cold front
Sharply colder
Drastically cooler Halloween
Hot to cold soon