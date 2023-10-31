Summer temperatures retreat, get ready for the big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. A few morning sprinkles will exit the region later this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. Conditions are expected to be 30 degrees cooler than yesterday’s 80s. This cooler than normal pattern will stay in place the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we’ll see conditions warming by the late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

