Nonprofit gives books to families in their native languages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The nonprofit Book Baskets is looking for new or used books in a variety of languages for people across the community.

“There’s so much research and such a direct correlation about the benefits of early learning, early literacy experiences and successes throughout their school career,” Bright Stars Program Coordinator Carol Fox said.

As the Bright Stars Program Coordinator, Fox works closely with Book Baskets.

“On [home visits] our family coordinators and our teachers take a book to the family and it’s sort of a welcome to the Bright Stars. Welcome to the program. It’s an initial way of saying literacy is important,” Fox said.

Bright Stars and Book Baskets give stories to families in their native language.

“Giving these books to families, they light up when you say it’s Dari, Farsi, Pashto, or Arabic,” Donna Morris with Book Baskets said.

It also helps the families learn English while reading.

“There’s a lot of teaching and diverse subjects available,” Debbie Cox with Book Baskets said, “A lot of our goal is also to enrich the whole family.

Morris says Book Baskets has seen the demand for books in different languages grow.

“One mother was thrilled I had books that were in their language. She said, ‘I don’t want my children to grow up and lose this,’” Morris said.

