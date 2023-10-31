Much cooler until the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After several days of record-breaking high temperatures, expect much cooler conditions until late week and the weekend.

Halloween, Tuesday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sun later this afternoon. Colder than recent days. Temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday night: Chilly for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a brisk breeze. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Sunshiny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Friday: Sunshine and a little milder. More seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Sunshine and nice for outdoor plans. Including the UVA home football game. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the milder lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 70 degrees.

