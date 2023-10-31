Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Metro Richmond Zoo is welcoming its newest edition to the family!

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

Her name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

A Swastika symbol was spray painted on the football field of Mechanicsville High School...
Swastika symbol spray painted on Mechanicsville High School football field
trunk or treat at Darden Towe Park
First responders remind trick-or-treaters about pedestrian safety
The Arcadia Project received grant funding for harmful material clean-ups as they prepare for...
The Arcadia Project receives grant funding for harmful material clean-up
Western Albemarle High School is celebrating the spooky season with its Second-Annual Fall...
Albemarle County school gets spooky for fundraising