First responders remind trick-or-treaters about pedestrian safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County police and EMS joined together on Monday, October 30th, to have their own Halloween a day early.

Over 1,000 people came out to Darden Towe Park on for the trunk-or-treat event with a focus on pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween tomorrow.

“Don’t be in a hurry and just be aware of your surroundings,” Joseph George with the Albemarle County Police Department advised.

According to the Children’s Safety Network, the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians is Halloween. On average, over two times as many child pedestrians die on Halloween compared to other days.

“You’re looking down at the shorter people, the kids out here in costumes, you may not see them, so everyone’s supposed to slow down,” George said. “When you’re going to walk out into the street, or cross the drive or anything like that, make eye contact with the driver.”

Organizers say the event was an opportunity to reinforce these safety tips, and others, in a casual setting.

“You get out, you get to meet people, and kind of talk about fire safety EMS, get some prevention out there... but for the most part, it’s just a conversation,” Dylan Quinones with Albemarle County Fire Rescue said.

Trunk or treaters were able to go in the emergency vehicles, get their own bike helmets, and talk to a variety of first responders in the community.

“We can have a good positive interaction and humanize the person behind the badge,” George said.

With such a large turnout, organizers say people can expect this event to come back next year.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic, what community building this has done for Albemarle County,” a participant at the event said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.