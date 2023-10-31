Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Diabetes research identifies potential care improvements

(FILE)
(FILE)(John Pirsos | wvlt)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An international report from the Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiatives identifies numerous potentials to improve care for patients dealing with diabetes.

This report was produced by more than 200 experts from 28 countries.

Researchers say Precision Medicine has already transformed diabetes diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and more.

They say there are two highlights from this report.

“[We] really, really need to understand the different types of diabetes and that is not really so between Type 1 and Type 2, but also that there’s a huge unmet need of understanding diabetes and its risk in underserved populations,” Stephen Rich with Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiative said.

Researchers say this is a roadmap for the future and will have a major impact witch the continued findings in studies.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court
(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health offers some Halloween treats NICU families
(FILE)
Cafeteria staff offering something more than lunch at Louisa County school
Darden School (FILE)
Darden School of Business receives more than $100 million
Car chargers inside the Water Street Parking Garage (FILE)
Charlottesville working to expand EV infrastructure