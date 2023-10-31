Diabetes research identifies potential care improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An international report from the Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiatives identifies numerous potentials to improve care for patients dealing with diabetes.

This report was produced by more than 200 experts from 28 countries.

Researchers say Precision Medicine has already transformed diabetes diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and more.

They say there are two highlights from this report.

“[We] really, really need to understand the different types of diabetes and that is not really so between Type 1 and Type 2, but also that there’s a huge unmet need of understanding diabetes and its risk in underserved populations,” Stephen Rich with Precision Medicine in Diabetes Initiative said.

Researchers say this is a roadmap for the future and will have a major impact witch the continued findings in studies.

