Darden School of Business receives more than $100 million

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virigina Darden School of Business just got a big gift that will help future students.

The LaCross family changed their prior gift of $44 million to more than $100 million.

This is the largest gift the school of business has ever received.

The money will go towards research and a new residential college at Darden.

