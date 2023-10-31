Advertise With Us
Darden School of Business receives more than $100 million

Darden School (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virigina Darden School of Business just got a big gift that will help future students.

The LaCross family changed their prior gift of $44 million to more than $100 million.

This is the largest gift the school of business has ever received.

The money will go towards research and a new residential college at Darden.

