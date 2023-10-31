The Covenant School’s Jonathan Newton is Falcon Club Player of the Week

THE COVENANT SCHOOL, Va. (WVIR) - It was a performance for the ages.

Jonathan Newton was unstoppable Saturday, October 28.

The Covenant School junior ran for 433 yards in Eagles 11-point win at Greenbrier Christian.

Newton scored all six of Covenant’s touchdowns and they were all long runs.

Two of the runs were 73-yarders and the other four were 43 yards or longer.

Jonathan Newton’s big game earns him the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

“He did his job like he always does. One thing I appreciate about him is his presence on the field,” lineman Carter White said, “After every game he comes up to us and gives us a hug and says ‘Great job today. Thanks for protecting me out there.’ I always appreciate that.”

“It was pretty impressive. It was crazy. He trusted us to make our blocks. He got to go to the outside and he was just faster,” lineman Alex McWilliams said, “It was impressive to watch. He gives us the credit, but he also deserves a lot of that. He’s a really good play. He’s a leader on the field and he’s a playmaker.”

Covenant’s offensive line has helped Jonathan Newton have a huge season.

Newton is averaging 12 yard per carry and has 29 rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ nine games this season.

It’s helped the Eagles soar to a 7-3 record heading into Saturday’s season finale against Christ Church.

