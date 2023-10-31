Charlottesville working to expand EV infrastructure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are around 100 public electric vehicle charging stations for people to use.

The city says its trying to plan out and accommodate for what its EV needs will be 10 to 20 years from now.

“The EV infrastructure in Charlottesville has grown exponentially, and this has not been by accident,” Charlottesville Climate Program Specialist Tray Biasiolli said.

Biasiolli says charging stations like the ones at the Albemarle County Office Building and Market Street Parking Garage will help the city reduce its carbon emissions 45% by 2030.

Charlottesville has relaunched its EV Infrastructure Grant Program, which allows private owners to install charging stations outstide their business.

“We really want to ensure that we are ahead of the curve here so that people feel that when they go out on the road - whether they’re coming to Charlottesville to visit, or whether they’re just residents of the Charlottesville area - that they can go somewhere convenient, and ensure that they’re going to have a reliable and hassle-free charging experience,” Biasiolli said.

