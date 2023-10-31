Cafeteria staff offering something more than lunch at Louisa County school

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Staff at an elementary school in Louisa County are going the extra mile with students this Halloween.

Cafeteria workers at Moss Nuckols Elementary School showed off their acting skills Tuesday, October 31, by becoming characters from The Wizard of Oz.

“We’ve actually been doing this for the last 14 years. It’s something that we do special for the kids every year for Dress Like Your Favorite Storybook Character Day,” Cafeteria Manager Cheryl Seay, who played the Wicked Witch, said.

“I think it’s a great choice this year,” Donna McAuliffe, who played Dorothy, said. “I think that the story is perfect for us because it represents trust and faith and determination, and I think that that’s what we all have in here.”

Tuesday’s spectacle was certainly a change from the normal routine for staff members.

“It’s a little challenging, because most of these girls, like me, I’ve never really done anything like this before, too, but we just dig deep,” McAuliffe said. “We find a way to work together, and we love each other.”

