UVA says smartwatches could be the next step in cancer care

By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says the secret to better cancer care could already be on your wrist.

UVA researchers say smartwatches could help at-risk patients keep their cortisol levels down and slow their tumor growth.

The research is a collaboration between data scientists, engineers, oncologists, and cancer biologists.

They are focusing on creating a more personalized plan for patients.

“We might be able to create more personalized, realistic models of how their tumors grow and respond to cancer treatment using these breakthrough technical innovations in tumor modeling, which allow researchers to study the behavior of tumor cells in an environment that really mimics the human body,” Phillip Chow with UVA said.

Chow says he and the team are still in the early phases, but they’re hoping to take the next step and replicate findings in a larger population of cancer patients.

