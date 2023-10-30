Advertise With Us
Significant cool down on the horizon

Mother Nature will deal out more tricks, than treats for Halloween
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Southwesterly breezes will boost temperatures in the 80s for many locations. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will bring a few showers to the region tonight into Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the 40s & 50s, with lows in the 20s & 30s. A gradual warming trend is expected later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

