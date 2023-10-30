School resource officer hoping to build connections with Albemarle students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 2020, school resource officers (SRO) are back in the halls of Albemarle County schools.

“It’s first and foremost, safety and security,” SRO Jamie Kwiecinsky said Monday, October 30. “You have to be seen, you got to be in the hallways, you got to make connections, you got to talk to the students, you know? You’re going to have students that want nothing to do with you. That’s fine.”

Kwiencinsky walks the halls of Albemarle High School, hoping to build a rapport with students so that they can feel safe.

Openly expressing concerns can be difficult for some, which is why students have the option to submit issues anonymously.

“Anonymous alerts are a big part of what we provide within the division,” AHS Principal Darah Bonham said. “We have a team of people to be able to address that. Oftentimes, it’s counselors, teachers, administrators, but then having SROs involved in this conversation - sometimes - are critical to that.”

Bonham says this community partnership with the Albemarle County Police Department is one of the most important offered to the school.

“Since we’ve come out of COVID, I think it’s essential to see how we reform our partnerships with our community,” the principal said. “I think that partnership with our local police has been invaluable and having the ability to have an SRO here.”

SRO Kwiecinsky also serves Journey Middle and Greer Elementary.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.