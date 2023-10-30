Report: Reported car thefts doubled in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last thing you want to see when walking up to you car are signs of damage, or that it has been stolen.

“The entire industry is experiencing record claim volume this year, as well as last year,” Charlottesville-area State Farm Agent Gary Albert said Monday, October 30.

Lending Tree says Charlottesville ranks eighth in the nation for how quickly car thefts are rising in the metro area. It reports that between 2019 and 2021 the number of reported stolen vehicles doubled in our area:

133 reports in 2019

267 reports in 2021

Thefts is one part of what can drive insurance rates up: “It’s not just because of vehicle theft or vandalism,” Albert said. “It’s also there’s more people driving on the road now.”

Albert suggests being more aware, locking doors, parking in well-lit areas, and closing your garage door if you have one.

