MicroCAT program now available in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transportation’s MicroCAT program is now available.

The free program launched Monday, October 30, providing service around Albemarle County.

“We are now bringing, basically, about 50-to-60,000 people in to the realm of public transport,” Board Chair Donna Price said.

“These are smaller vehicles that can get into less-dense, populated areas like a neighborhood,” Director of Transit Garland Williams said.

“I am looking forward to actually getting out there and meeting and helping people get where they want to go do their things,” MicroCAT Driver Peter Lafford said.

These cars will initially be driving around Route 29 and the Pantops area.

Price says MicroCAT will improve accessibility of public transpiration.

“We will be able to provide safe public transport to people with disabilities, those who would otherwise have a much more difficult time being able to access any other alternatives for local transportation,” she said.

These free rides are being paid for by a $1.5 million grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

“I think our population will feel more comfortable, more confident, and safer with this service,” Price said.

You can request a ride on the app or over the phone.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.