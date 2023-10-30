Advertise With Us
Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families

Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting and their families.(Maine.gov)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MAINE (WABI/Gray News) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has launched a resource website to help the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston and their families.

The “Healing Together” website identifies places that are accepting financial donations to support the victims and their families, first responders and organizations that have helped in the aftermath of the shooting last week.

The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack. (CNN/WMTW/WGME/Maine Dept Public Safety/Getty images/Lewiston PD/Family)

The website also identifies numerous mental health resources from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information, you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, killed 18 people and injured 13 Wednesday evening.

Officials said Card was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

