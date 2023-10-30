Advertise With Us
HFD Community Paramedicine program welcomes JMU grad as first full time paramedic

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department’s new Community Paramedicine program was launched earlier this year, aimed to reduce the number of non-emergency calls made to 911 that require response from law enforcement and EMS.

The unit is funded through a $600,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance through the Department of Justice and $180,000 from Sentara, who funded the purchase of a vehicle and medical evaluation equipment.

HFD Community Paramedicine recently welcomed its first full-time staff member, 2019 JMU health sciences graduate and Harrisonburg-native Cindy Ramirez. Ramirez has held several EMT and paramedic jobs over the years, including with the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and most recently in Staunton.

Paramedics like Ramirez will help connect residents with community services focusing on mental and physical health and reaching their specific goals. Some of the organizations the program currently partners with are Sentara RMH and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.

Ramirez said her personal experiences were part of what drew her to the position.

“I grew up in Harrisonburg with immigrant parents who have always had a language barrier and I’ve always been the person that has bridged the gap between navigating their health care. The way I describe it as the ‘outside world’ I’ve always been kind of the liaison between that,” Ramirez said.

The program is still in the early stages, but she said she is excited to watch it grow and help underserved residents in the city. Ramirez works alongside two other part-time paramedics who currently make up the Community Paramedicine team.

