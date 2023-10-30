Drastic temperature drop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After unseasonably and at times, record warm high temperatures, expect a big drop beginning overnight!

A strong autumn cold front will slowly advance across the region tonight into Tuesday morning. It won’t bring much rainfall. However, it will deliver colder conditions for Halloween and to the start of November.

Brisk northwest wind flow through mid-week will also cause overnight lows to dip below freezing.

Becoming a little milder and still dry for the first weekend of the new month.

Monday: Sun and then clouds. Cooler across the Shenandoah Valley where high temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Still very warm east of the Blue Ridge Mountains where highs will be back to the lower 80s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or passing shower. Lows cooling to the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, much cooler with a brisk northwest breeze. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures falling to the 40s for Trick-or-Treating. Overnights lows in the colder 30s.

Wednesday: Sunshiny, blue sky with highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Sunny and more seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s.

