Daylight Savings may be hard for people with dementia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clocks will go back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 5.

The Alzheimer’s Association says the end of Daylight Savings can disrupt sleeping patterns and cause confusion for people with dementia and other memory-related issues. It may be also be harder to comprehend why it’s getting dark earlier.

“If you already have a routine in place, keep that routine. Also, recommend increasing light around the house,” Rachel Lawson with the Alzheimer’s Association said Monday, October 30. “I would also highly recommend anytime of daylight we open up those curtains and those blinds and we let the sunlight come in so that we can get that breath of fresh air.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.