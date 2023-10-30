Chilly Changes on the Way

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a picture perfect weekend, we have one more warm summer-like day ahead. Expect a warm and sunny Monday, but a cold front will arrive late bringing major changes. The front will bring breezier winds, a low chance for rain, and a significant change in temperatures. Daytime highs will only reach the 50′s with overnight lows in the 20′s and 30′s. That will be the case through Thursday. As we approach the end of the week, we can plan for a slight warm up to more seasonable weather in the 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy then clearing. Lows in the 50′s.

Monday: Nice, sunny, and warm. Highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Halloween: Chilly with a low chance for showers. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny but chilly. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20′s to 30′s.

Friday: Milder. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s.

