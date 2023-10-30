Charlottesville Albemarle Airport crews training for winter weather

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport is getting ready for when temperatures drop.

The airport says that with new staff and new equipment, now is the time to get ready for winter.

“Each year, the FAA asks airports to train their staff and re-familiarize them on snow removal procedures, snow and ice control procedures,” Chief Operating Officer Chris White said Monday, October 30. “As you can see, we have a wide variety of equipment, and all functions different it all plays a different role in the process.”

White says training started with getting familiar with the equipment, then move to hands-on, and simulating snow removal operations and treatment.

“Airport crews need to be proficient so that we can prevent the snow and allow planes to come and go, and continue to operate during winter weather,” White said.

This covers everything; the runway, roadways, parking lots, sidewalks, and ramps. Anywhere planes and people and planes go at CHO.

