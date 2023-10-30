Albemarle County school gets spooky for fundraising

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School is celebrating the spooky season with its Second-Annual Fall Festival.

The event features fine arts performances, carnival games, a haunted house, and more.

Students and families attended in their costumes and participated in trick-or-treating and face painting.

Seniors shared that the fundraising helps raise money for scholarships and for the students.

“One specific scholarship that we’re raising for is the Eric Betthauser Scholarship. It’s named after one of our past choir teachers who sadly passed away a few years ago. We can raise money for students who want to pursue the fine arts,” Senior Sarah Garland said.

The ticket proceeds went the scholarship and a drama trip to New York City.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.