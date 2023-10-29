Wine-lovers gather to try Virginia wines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winemakers from all across Virginia were in Charlottesville Sunday, October 29 for the Two Up Wine Down Festival.

The festival brought wine-lovers together and there were plenty of different options to try.

Each table featured two different Virginia wines sold by the glass or bottle.

Small wine producers in Virginia were given a chance to showcase some of their finest blends.

“Virginia’s a very diverse state and often time we had seen that tasting rooms weren’t reflecting that, so we all made it our collective mission to make an event where people felt comfortable and they could come together in community,” Carly Maher, a volunteer with the festival, said.

The festival is set to return next year.

