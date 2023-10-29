Paula Polglase embraces homecoming as JMU director of alumni relations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s campus geared up for the homecoming game, starting with a meet and greet with the school’s new director of alumni relations, Paula Polglase.

The annual homecoming serves as a massive reunion for graduating classes, celebrating their alma mater alongside current students. Polglase has also been named the executive director of the JMU Alumni Association. Her mission is to help everyone stay connected.

“You’re an alum for much longer than you’re a student,” said Polglase, “So we really want our alumni to always feel welcome back here, but also that they’re giving back, that they’re connecting with current students here on campus, that they’re connecting with their professors, and giving it back to help support the university.”

Polglase holds two degrees from JMU: a bachelor’s degree in communications from 1992, and a master’s degree in college student personnel administration in 1996.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.