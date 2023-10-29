Costumed cyclists cruise around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you saw characters like Waldo and Luigi biking around Charlottesville Sunday, October 29 don’t be spooked.

That was just some festive fun for the third annual Halloween Bike Ride.

Cyclists dressed in their favorite costumes and grabbed their bikes for a nearly six-mile ride around the city.

The route started and ended at IX Art Park and the group made stops on UVA Grounds and the Downtown Mall.

“I’ve got two young kids. I’m a mom and they’ll be riding with me,” cyclist Ali Johnson said, “It’s just fun. It makes everyone smile and ride along and see our silly costumes. The people watching us smile too. I enjoy making all of this a little happier.”

The ride was low-speed and low-stress so everyone could join in.

The Halloween Bike Ride was sponsored by The Piedmont Environmental Council, Charlottesville Community Bikes, and Livable Cville.

