Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Costumed cyclists cruise around Charlottesville

If you saw characters like Waldo and Luigi biking around Charlottesville Sunday, October 29 don’t be spooked.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you saw characters like Waldo and Luigi biking around Charlottesville Sunday, October 29 don’t be spooked.

That was just some festive fun for the third annual Halloween Bike Ride.

Cyclists dressed in their favorite costumes and grabbed their bikes for a nearly six-mile ride around the city.

The route started and ended at IX Art Park and the group made stops on UVA Grounds and the Downtown Mall.

“I’ve got two young kids. I’m a mom and they’ll be riding with me,” cyclist Ali Johnson said, “It’s just fun. It makes everyone smile and ride along and see our silly costumes. The people watching us smile too. I enjoy making all of this a little happier.”

The ride was low-speed and low-stress so everyone could join in.

The Halloween Bike Ride was sponsored by The Piedmont Environmental Council, Charlottesville Community Bikes, and Livable Cville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Winemakers from all across Virginia were in Charlottesville Sunday, October 29 for the Two Up...
Wine-lovers gather to try Virginia wines
If you saw characters like Waldo and Luigi biking around Charlottesville Sunday, October 29...
Costumed cyclists cruise around Charlottesville
The Bridge Ministry in Buckingham County had to cease some of their operations after...
Central Virginia organization cut from state budget
The ADA Transition Plan is a comprehensive plan to help improve the access for individuals with...
Charlottesville asks for feedback on city accessibility