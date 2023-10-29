Charlottesville asks for feedback on city accessibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ADA Transition Plan is a comprehensive plan to help improve the access for individuals with disabilities.

Charlottesville is looking for more feedback to welcome everyone to parks, services, activities, programs, and events.

“An ADA Transition Plan is an opportunity for Charlottesville to do what’s called a self-assessment of how accessible their services are,” Project Manager for Charlottesville ADA transition plan Charlie Szold said.

Charlottesville is gathering data through the American with Disabilities Act community engagement survey.

“Our job is to find those areas, match it up with the feedback we’re getting from the community, and then come up with a plan to fix it as quickly and efficiently as we can,” Szold said.

The city is hoping to improve areas like city hall, libraries, and public transportation.

“We’re going to be reviewing each and every single one of them to check to see if they meet requirements and then suggest ways to increase accessibility for everyone in Charlottesville,” Szold said.

The survey will help Charlottesville know which areas around the city need the most attention.

According to the city, the survey has been providing lots of feedback and showing that one particular issue is causing problems for many.

“We have heard about some specific complaints regarding sidewalks,” Szold said, “One thing we hear consistently is about overgrown vegetation, the width of a sidewalk, and trip-hazards.”

This survey is just a step in the process and Charlottesville says it hopes to continue to reassess and make changes.

“This is not a one and done project,” Szold said, “This is an ongoing process that the city will be working on for many years after this.”

