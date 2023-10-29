Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Central Virginia organization cut from state budget

(FILE)
(FILE)(Unsplash)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Ministry in Buckingham County had to cease some of their operations after discovering they were cut from the state budget and will not be receiving half a million dollars.

“That has really put the program, which was already under financial pressure, under a lot of other financial pressure,” Jay James with The Bridge Ministry said, “We were actually in the budget that was negotiated in August. We were in that budget to receive an appropriation from the state.”

James says in the 31 years the organization has been serving the state, they’ve never received consistent state or local funding.

“We were right at the door, and we were just about for that to happen in this last budget negotiation, and right at the last minute, for whatever reason, somehow in all of the conferencing and the compromising and the things that were going on, our appropriation was pulled out, and we didn’t receive it,” James said.

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds says the Senate’s original budget included about $1 billion more in spending that the House included because of tax cuts.

“At the end of the day, we had to accommodate those tax cuts,” Senator Deeds said, “Some of our spending requests were victims of that.”

Senator Deeds says The Bridge Ministry budget cut was news to him.

“I didn’t find out about it until the final reports was made,” Senator Deeds said, “I was terribly disappointed in the Bridge Ministry money that was lost because I believe in what they’re doing. I know they’re changing lives and they’re helping to create productive citizens are helping straighten people out.”

In the meantime, if you want to support the Bridge Ministry, you can follow the link here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Police on the scene on East Market Street (FILE)
Gordonsville man charged with murder in connection with Charlottesville shooting
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

2023 marks 30 years of Martha’s Market, an annual event that works to support women’s health...
Martha’s Market returns to raise money for women’s health
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation brought Halloween to the Downtown Mall a little early this...
Parks and Recreation brings safe Halloween fun to the Downtown Mall
Albemarle County is making sure people have a safe and easy way to dispose of their expired or...
Drug-take-back allows unwanted medication to be safely destroyed
The Virginia Film Festival continued Saturday, October 28.
Charlottesville-based film gives voices to immigrants