Big drop in temperature soon

Halloween cold front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unseasonably warm weather continues on this Sunday and will linger into Monday.

A strong autumn cold front sweeps east later on Monday into early Tuesday.

Not much rain will accompany the front. Only a passing shower possible Monday night into Tuesday.

Mainly dry and chilly for trick or treating Tuesday evening. Temperatures drop from the lower 50s to the mid 40s.

Much cooler mid-week! Overnight lows below freezing.

Sunday: A brief shower or sprinkle possible, mainly north and west. Otherwise, clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s over central Virginia and lower 70s across the Shenandoah Valley. Lows cooler, in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance, mainly southeast. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Sunshiny and chilly. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs seasonable in the mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. High 70 degrees.

