Perfect Weekend Into More Fall-Like Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful and warm weekend ahead. High pressure has kept us pleasant and warm, with 80′s through Sunday. Monday night brings some significant changes. A cold front will bring showers into Halloween, and much chillier temperatures. Daytime highs will drop from the mid 70′s to around 50 degrees, over a 20 degree drop!! Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be windier days. Chilly weather remains through Thursday, with a mild warm up on Friday. Check back for updates.

Today: Warm & sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Monday: Milder and mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Halloween: Chilly, breezy, few showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Chilly and sunny. Highs around 50.

Friday: Milder. Highs around 60.

