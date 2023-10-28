Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Parks and Recreation brings safe Halloween fun to the Downtown Mall

(FILE)
(FILE)(MGN via Pexels)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation brought Halloween to the Downtown Mall a little early this year.

Saturday, October 28 it hosted its annual Downtown Safe Halloween event.

It featured a costume contest and more than 20 spooky-themed games and crafts.

Tables were set up with goodies so families could do some early trick-or-treating in a fun, and more importantly, safe environment.

“The small businesses that don’t get a lot of traction, this is the time they can go into those stores and trick-or-treat,” Riaan Anthony with Parks and Rec said.

Charlottesville Parks and Rec also used this time to tell people about its comprehensive master plan.

Anthony is encouraging the community to voice any concerns they about Charlottesville’s parks at its community engagement meeting November 14.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville-based film gives voices to immigrants
(FILE)
Drug-take-back allows unwanted medication to be safely destroyed
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Martha’s Market returns to raise money for women’s health
CATEC (FILE)
Dozens of employers tell CATEC what they’re looking for in possible employees