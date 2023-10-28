Parks and Recreation brings safe Halloween fun to the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation brought Halloween to the Downtown Mall a little early this year.

Saturday, October 28 it hosted its annual Downtown Safe Halloween event.

It featured a costume contest and more than 20 spooky-themed games and crafts.

Tables were set up with goodies so families could do some early trick-or-treating in a fun, and more importantly, safe environment.

“The small businesses that don’t get a lot of traction, this is the time they can go into those stores and trick-or-treat,” Riaan Anthony with Parks and Rec said.

Charlottesville Parks and Rec also used this time to tell people about its comprehensive master plan.

Anthony is encouraging the community to voice any concerns they about Charlottesville’s parks at its community engagement meeting November 14.

