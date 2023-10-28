Martha’s Market returns to raise money for women’s health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Customers at the Dairy Market went for more than just a bite to eat on Saturday, October 28.

2023 marks 30 years of Martha’s Market, an annual event that works to support women’s health and fight against breast cancer.

“Over the past three decades, we have been able to raise over $6 million,” Alexa Osbourne, a volunteer with Martha’s Market said.

Sunny skies and warm weather made for a great turnout for this year’s event.

50 different vendors were set up inside and outside of the Dairy Market.

“[Many of our] vendors return year after year,” Osbourne said, “It’s great to see them come back each year and it’s certainly exciting.”

Fundraising was not limited to the Dairy Market location, but also on the Downtown Mall.

“We have over 10 downtown businesses that we’re working with,” Osbourne said.

15% of all purchases went to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

This money helps SMJH continue to provide women’s health services, like free breast screenings and a cancer survivorship program.

The Women’s Commitee of the hospital hopes to raise more than $200,000 with this year’s Martha’s Market

