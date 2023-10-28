Great Weekend Weather

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A picture perfect weekend is on tap. Sunny skies and warm summer like temperatures to be expected. Don’t get too comfortable though, a cold front passing through Monday night into Halloween will bring a chance for showers and significantly chillier temperatures. Rainfall amounts will be around half to an inch, with daytime highs in the 50′s, a nearly 20 degree drop, and overnight lows in the 30′s. Chilly temperatures will remain through the week, with drier conditions. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Saturday: Perfect, sunny, and warm. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Nice and warm. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 60′s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, with early showers in the valley. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Halloween: Chilly with rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Chilly and breezy. Highs around 50. Lows in the 20′s.

Friday: Milder and sunny. Highs around 60.

