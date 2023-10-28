Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, October 27th
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:
Louisa County 28, Albemarle 14
Monticello 27, Orange County 22
Goochland County 7, Fluvanna County 6
Western Albemarle 35, Charlottesville 14
STAB 49, Isle of Wight 0
Strasburg 30, Madison County 21
William Monroe 34, Harrisonburg 33
Altavista 50, Nelson County 26
Riverheads 60, Waynesboro 35
Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 12
Buckingham County 49, Cumberland County 0
