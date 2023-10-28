Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights, October 27th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:

Louisa County 28, Albemarle 14

Monticello 27, Orange County 22

Goochland County 7, Fluvanna County 6

Western Albemarle 35, Charlottesville 14

STAB 49, Isle of Wight 0

Strasburg 30, Madison County 21

William Monroe 34, Harrisonburg 33

Altavista 50, Nelson County 26

Riverheads 60, Waynesboro 35

Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 12

Buckingham County 49, Cumberland County 0

