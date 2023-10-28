Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and two injured.

In a Facebook media release, HPD said they received a call at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 28th, about a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole in the 200 block of Vine Street. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, 18-year-old Sara Monger, was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Aylett, Virginia, was flown to UVA Medical Center, and the other passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Ruckersville, Virginia, was taken to Sentara RMH. HPD does not have information on the condition of the passengers at this time.

The community of Elkton is mourning the loss of Monger; the young woman was a recent graduate of East Rockingham High School. HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash site in order to determine the cause. Speed has been identified as one factor that contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.