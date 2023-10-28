Drug-take-back allows unwanted medication to be safely destroyed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is making sure people have a safe and easy way to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications.

People came to drop off their medicines at Wegmans, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and Crozet Family Medicine on Saturday, October 28.

This was a free service and no questions asked.

“Sometimes it’s around their house and they’ve expired. We don’t know what to do with this stuff. We don’t want to flush it down the toilet. We don’t want to just throw it out in the trash in the landfill. We’re going to safely take it from people anonymously and destroy it,” Sean Hackney with Albemarle County Police Department said.

The next drug-take-back is scheduled for April of 2024.

