UVA Health: Roughly 10% of patients experience long COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 symptoms typically last for a week or two for many people, but some people might have them for months.

A critical care expert with UVA Heath says that about 1-in-10 patients experience long COVID.

“Given the number of patients that do have COVID, it is still fairly prevalent disease within our society, and definitely causes a lot of complications for patients for a long period of time after they recover from their initial illness,” Doctor Kyle Enfield said Friday, October 27.

UVA Health also says that patients with underlying diseases are more at-risk, and you’re less likely to experience long COVID if you’re vaccinated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.