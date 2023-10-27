Advertise With Us
UVA Health: Roughly 10% of patients experience long COVID

COVID-19 symptoms typically last for a week or two for many people, but some people might have them for months.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 symptoms typically last for a week or two for many people, but some people might have them for months.

A critical care expert with UVA Heath says that about 1-in-10 patients experience long COVID.

“Given the number of patients that do have COVID, it is still fairly prevalent disease within our society, and definitely causes a lot of complications for patients for a long period of time after they recover from their initial illness,” Doctor Kyle Enfield said Friday, October 27.

UVA Health also says that patients with underlying diseases are more at-risk, and you’re less likely to experience long COVID if you’re vaccinated.

