Staff offering educational walk on Downtown Mall’s trees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall could be getting a trim in the new year.

Parks & Rec. is inviting you to an educational walk on the mall Monday, October 30. The walk will focus on the health of the trees and show why certain ones may get a quick cut to try to save its life.

“The trees are reaching an inflection point. Unfortunately, they are starting to decline, and so we’re doing our best to keep the trees healthy and prune out any hazards before they become somebody gets hurt,” Urban Forester Steve Gaines said.

The walk goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.