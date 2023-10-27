Advertise With Us
‘Rose Girls’ take to Charlottesville’s gridiron

"Rose Girls"
"Rose Girls"(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville-area girls share a passion to play football.

The Rose Girls play a variety of positions for the Charlottesville Black Knights’ Youth Team. The youngest, Natalie Yates, in in the third grade.

“I’m trying out new sports to see what I love the most, and this one is going really good,” Natalie said.

Her counterpart, sixth-grader Emma Shelton, says her football career is just starting.

“I do want to play in middle school. I want to play, basically, for as long as I can,” Emma said. “I just want to prove to girls that you can play football and you can do other sports.”

Freshman Sulmay Oliva is on the varsity football team at CHS.

“Some people might think it’s crazy for girls to play football, but I’m proving them wrong, because, to be honest, football is fun,” she said.

Sulmay says being the only girl on the team can be tough, but says her coaches and teammates have supported her.

“They treat me like they have respect for me,” she said.

Their moms say football is teaching the young girls how to stay disciplined and be tough.

“It encourages them every day to work as hard as they can and practice and stay motivated,” Holly Wood said.

“The girls don’t want to be treated like the girls. They want to be treated just like one of the boys,” Katie Cogar said.

They all hope more girls join in.

