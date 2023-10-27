Record highs will give way to the big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect mild conditions for your morning commute. We’ll see partly sunny skies and 80s today. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of this current summerlike stretch. Clouds will begin to thicken Sunday, ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers will move in early next week. As the front exits, temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s for highs, and 20s and 30s for lows. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.