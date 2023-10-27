Our summerlike days are numbered
Back to reality next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and a stray Valley shower for the rest of the day. Conditions will remain comfortable tonight. Saturday is still expected to be the warmest day of the week, with many locations warming into the mid 80s...Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will spread a bit more cloud cover into the region Sunday. Showers will develop early next week, followed by much colder temperatures by Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.