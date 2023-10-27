Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Our summerlike days are numbered

Back to reality next week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and a stray Valley shower for the rest of the day. Conditions will remain comfortable tonight. Saturday is still expected to be the warmest day of the week, with many locations warming into the mid 80s...Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will spread a bit more cloud cover into the region Sunday. Showers will develop early next week, followed by much colder temperatures by Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Record highs will give way to the big chill
Big Autumn Warmth Through Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Big Autumn Warmth through Weekend. Big Temperature Drop by Halloween
Enjoy the Warmth!