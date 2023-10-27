Our summerlike days are numbered

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and a stray Valley shower for the rest of the day. Conditions will remain comfortable tonight. Saturday is still expected to be the warmest day of the week, with many locations warming into the mid 80s...Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will spread a bit more cloud cover into the region Sunday. Showers will develop early next week, followed by much colder temperatures by Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

