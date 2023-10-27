Dozens of employers tell CATEC what they’re looking for in possible employees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Employers from more than 50 different businesses are taking part in Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center’s bi-annual advisory board meeting.

Advisors get a chance at each meeting to hear directly from employers about that they’re looking for in job candidates.

CNA Instructor Jessica Carter Payne says these meetings are crucial to the success of CATEC students.

“It allows us to get great opportunities for the students to get jobs, to get workplace work-based learning opportunities, and just to understand what it is that the community is looking for in health care workers, or workers in any other field,” the instructor said Friday, October 27.

She says these meetings also help CATEC shape paths for every student, regardless of their passion.

“Some students don’t want to go to college and they just want to go out into the world and work, and this is just an opportunity for us to give them an idea of what are those soft skills that everyone’s looking for in the work place and what’s available to them,” Payne said.

“The problem nowadays is my generation and some of the older generations have all filled the college-level jobs; the doctors, the lawyers, the internet people. So there’s a big, vast opening in the trades,” Terry Sauvie with Malloy Ford said.

Sauvie says he was once a CATEC student.

“If it wasn’t for CATEC, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” he said.

CATEC will have its next advisory meeting in March, followed by a hiring event in May.

