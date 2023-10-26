Warner and Kaine voice concern over newly-appointed Speaker of the House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are expressing concern for the newly-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R) was unanimously voted in as speaker by his fellow Republicans on Wednesday, October 25.

Both Democratic senators say Johnson’s record is worrisome, and that it remains to be seen how his appointment may effect another federal government shutdown.

“I owe him the benefit to prove me wrong, and maybe rising into this position will make sure that he will actually get the people’s business done, which is don’t shut down the government,” Sen. Warner said.

“The notion that we would have done a deal by November 17 seemed to me highly unrealistic, and that was before you ended up with three weeks of dead time in the House with no speaker,” Sen. Kaine said.

A stopgap bill will keep government agencies funded until Nov. 17.

