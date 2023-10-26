Staunton Police Department gives safety tips for being in large crowds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the recent mass shooting in Maine, people may feel anxiety about going out in large crowds.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett, Public Information Officer with the Staunton Police Department, said if you are going to be in a large crowd, know the area you are going to be in, where the exits are located, and how to access them.

“Observe any warnings signs, that could be if someone seems unusual, or is making violent statements,” said Shifflett. ”Be aware of the safety protocols in the area. See if other people are going to be there. Make sure other people know where they are going and go with someone who they are familiar with and feel safe with that can help them,” said Shifflett.

The Staunton Police Department follows the Texas State University’s Alert Program, according to Shifflett.

He said this program teaches avoid, deny, and defend. If something happens, avoid the situation or get away from the area. If you cannot get away, deny access to the area you are in. You can do this by locking or blocking the door, and turning the lights off if you are in a room. If you cannot avoid or deny, then you will need to defend yourself.

Look up the place you are going to be at before you go, and to always have a cell phone on you, said Shifflett.

Shifflett said if you see anything suspicious, report it the local authorities.

