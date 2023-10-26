Shenandoah County Sheriff warns of growing fentanyl crisis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The fentanyl crisis is affecting areas across the United States, and law enforcement says the issue has made its way to Shenandoah County.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter is urging parents to remain aware of the dangers of fentanyl, especially in the hands of young people. In September, the department found a pressed fentanyl pill in a student’s vehicle on a local public-school property, prompting an initial press release.

“It wasn’t about the arrest, or the kid or the school,” said Sheriff Carter, “It was to notify parents that this is something we are seeing, that we have not seen before in this county,”

The sheriff’s department made another press release after the arrest of 22-year-old Dylan Christopher Whitmoyer. In the release, Sheriff Carter said officers seized 3500 fentanyl pills.

“The pills that he was selling, with regard to the undercover operation we were conducting,” said Sheriff Carter, “Those pills never made it here, but it showed us that’s what’s happening right now. Young people that are having access to these drugs, and people are conducting criminal enterprise to get these drugs to our county.”

Fentanyl is synthetic heroin, and even small doses can be lethal. Sheriff Carter said the drug’s low price point appeals to young consumers.

“They think when you’re talking about illicit drugs, that you have to spend a lot on this,“ said Sheriff Carter, “What we’re seeing on the street is, I think, seventeen dollars a pill.”

Sheriff Carter says even the pill’s appearance is a marketing strategy; suppliers are introducing new varieties of fentanyl pills.

“They can make them different colors,” said Sheriff Carter, “Right now everything we’re seeing is blue, but it’s my understanding that the coloring is changing because they’re trying to market having different colors.”

