Project allows Brownsville Elementary School students to walk through stories

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Brownsville Elementary School is using grant funds to create Story Walk.

The school received $5,000 from the Shannon Foundation for this project, which takes text and visuals from books and puts them on panels for students and families to walk through.

BES Librarian Gay Baker says she got the idea for Story Walk while visiting Boston.

“I had not seen it in a public school before, and so I really wanted to help prepare kids for learning,” Baker said.

Teacher Julie Carew says walking from page to page offers another way to educate students.

“The cool thing about a story walk is that they’re learning kind of subliminal things,” Carew said. “They’re sequencing, they’re making predictions, they’re learning new words.”

“We want children to love to read, and to become life-long readers,” Baker said.

