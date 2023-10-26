Advertise With Us
James River’s health given ‘B’ grade in latest report

The James River Association says the overall health of the river is good, but could be better.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James River Association says the overall health of the river is good, but could be better.

“It’s certainly something that we need to plan for in terms of the pollution controls or sewage systems, and make sure that we provide the habitat that’s going to make the whole James River system more resilient,” Bill Street with JRA said Thursday, October 26.

Street says the report gives the river’s overall health a “B” grade.

“This is really a report card on the progress that we’re making collectively toward Virginia’s goals that have been established,” he said.

Street says progress has been made each year to restore the river’s health, but it has slowed down.

“One of the key factors is, if you remember back in 2018-2020 we saw record amounts of rain, which brought in really high levels of pollution,” Street said.

Street believes the James River can eventually reach an “A” grade, but issues like storm-water runoff need to be addressed to help keep progress going.

