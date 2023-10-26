Home Instead celebrates 20th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday night, a Charlottesville organization that provides at home care for the elderly celebrated twenty years of service.

Home instead senior care has provided care to more than thirty five hundred families.

The group says it’s also given four-hundred thousand dollars to local charities.

Current and former caregivers, clients, and friends all came together to celebrate the achievements.

“I just want to continue to see it grow because there’s so many people that need care in our community, and people want to stay home. So we want to be there for them,” owner Jeanne McCusker said.

Some of the nonprofits that have recieved money from home instead include the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.