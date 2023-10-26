Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Kindlewood neighborhood receiving $6M

Charlottesville’s Kindlewood community, previously known as Friendship Court, is receiving $6 million
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Kindlewood community, previously known as Friendship Court, is receiving $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A check was presented to the Piedmont Housing Alliance early Thursday, October 26. The funding will allow Phase 2 of construction to get underway.

“This $6 million closes that gap completely,” Sunshine Mathon with PHA said. “We will start construction late January, early February.”

Mathon adds, “In Phase 1, we were replacing 46 existing homes and adding 60 affordable apartments for the broader community. In Phase 2, it’ll be similar.”

This is a developing story.

