Charlottesville’s Kindlewood neighborhood receiving $6M

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Kindlewood community, previously known as Friendship Court, is receiving $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A check was presented to the Piedmont Housing Alliance early Thursday, October 26. The funding will allow Phase 2 of construction to get underway.

“This $6 million closes that gap completely,” Sunshine Mathon with PHA said. “We will start construction late January, early February.”

Mathon adds, “In Phase 1, we were replacing 46 existing homes and adding 60 affordable apartments for the broader community. In Phase 2, it’ll be similar.”

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.